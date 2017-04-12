Kangana Ranaut: No discussion on Fashion’s sequel with Madhur Bhandarkar

Kangana Ranaut launched new collection of her fashion brand, Melange. Kangana Ranaut launched new collection of her fashion brand, Melange.

Kangana Ranaut has refuted reports of being approached by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to star in the sequel of Fashion. There were reports that the director approached Kangana to star in the sequel of the 2008 film, which featured her alongside actress Priyanka Chopra. “There is no such thing. There are so many rumours floating around. Madhur sir last called me for his house warming party and that was it. Our conversation was only regarding that and nothing else,” Kangana told PTI.

Incidentally, Kangana bagged her first National Award for “Fashion” post which she went on to feature in commercial and critically successful films like “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai”, “Tanu Weds Manu” and the game-changer “Queen”.

Her last release, the much-ambitious Vishal Bhardwaj directed Rangoon failed to make a mark at the box office and the actress says the team could not come up with a film which would strike a chord with the audience. “Nothing can stop a film from being a hit if the audience loves it. I have worked with several first time directors who went on to make great films so I believe if the film is good, you’ll get the love. May be we somewhere lacked (referring to “Rangoon”) in what we presented,” she says.

The 31-year-old actress, however, says the saddest part about Rangoon not working was that her performance in the film went unnoticed as not many people saw the period- drama.

“Most critics said that was my best work so far. I just felt sad that the film couldn’t reach as many people as it could have. It’s heartbreaking,” she says. “My only grudge from the film is that not many people saw it. My work didn’t reach to people and I felt really bad about it. But failure is inevitable, you’ve got to have setbacks. It’s all part of the business,” the actress says.

She is currently preparing for her role in the Rani Laxmibai biopic titled Manikarnika directed by Krish.

