Kangana Ranaut never approached the Maharashtra Women Commission: Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar

Maharashtra Women Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday turned the tables on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. She said the Simran actor never approached the Commission and her remarks on TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ some days back were false and misleading.

“I took a suo moto notice of her remarks and verified the Commission’s records. She never approached the Commission on her issues relating to actor Hrithik Roshan. In fact, no complaint was filed with us seeking commission’s intervention,” Vijaya Rahatkar told Indian Express.

During the TV show, Kangana accused the Commission of being ‘saleable’ and full of ‘hypocrites.’

Rahatkar admitted that she did hear Kangana making those remarks. She added that the fact remains that Kangana had never approached the Women Commission even as she herself was well versed with her rights and law.

“In case she approaches us even now, we will certainly extend her help and extend protection whenever required,“ offered the Maharashtra Women Commission Chairperson. Vijaya Rahatkar, who is also BJP’s Mahila Morcha president was in Shimla for the party’s event “Hsab Mange Himachal”.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Simran opened on Friday to mixed reviews. In her review of the Hansal Mehta film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “Kangana Ranaut drives from the front seat, keeping her feet firmly on the accelerator, and everyone else in the cast follows. While that is an entirely wonderful thing because Ranaut is in top form, it also becomes a failing, and ultimately prevents the film from becoming a stand-out.”

