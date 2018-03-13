This photo of Kangana Ranaut with nephew Prithvi is melting hearts with its cuteness

Kangana Ranaut gives a peck on the cheek of her nephew Prithvi. Kangana Ranaut gives a peck on the cheek of her nephew Prithvi.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel was blessed with a baby boy, Prithvi Raj, last year in November. Since then she has been sharing photos of the little kid on Twitter. On Monday, it was Kangana and Prithvi who featured on Rangoli’s social media handle for the first time. The adorable photo had the Queen actor kissing the four-months-old munchkin and the baby seemed to be enjoying the company of his maternal aunt as he smiled at the shutterbug. The caption of the photo read, “Massi and kiddie !!!! 😍😍😘😘♥️♥️”

Rangoli gave birth to a boy on November 16 last year and named him Prithvi Raj. She posted a photo with the newborn and welcomed him into the world with a tweet, “Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel.” Later she even shared a collage of her baby boy with a caption, “My little munchkin!!!!”

Massi and kiddie !!!! 😍😍😘😘♥♥ pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018

Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

My little munchkin !!!! 😍😍😍😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/FhsGw5cvNE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

Rangoli and Kangana share a close bond. Rangoli’s support to her sister during the entire Hrithik Roshan fiasco is a testimony to the love she has for her sibling. On the professional front, Kangana has her hands full of work. She is currently busy with her first project as a producer, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and also has started work on Ekta Kapoor’s next Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mental Hai Kya poster featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Mental Hai Kya poster featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about Mental Hai Kya to Mid-Day, Kangana said she signed the movie for personal reasons. “The way my life unfolded in the past few years, I realised there was so much stigma attached to being different. ‘Mental’ or ‘psycho’ were the terms used to shame me, but these can’t be used casually as swear words. When this script came along, I knew I had to do it to break the stigma around it. High time we made individuality aspirational,” she said.

