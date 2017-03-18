Kangana Ranaut nailed Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar makes some big revelations

Karan Johar also said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talented actors in the industry. Karan Johar also said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talented actors in the industry.

Karan Johar during a conversation at the India Today Conclave poured his heart out on love, his sexuality and many other things. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director also said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talented actors in the industry. Karan didn’t fail to take a dig at Kangana Ranaut too. When host Koel Puri asked Karan who he thinks nailed the fifth season of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker picked Kangana. Karan also said that he is indeed the “flagbearer of nepotism and a Bollywood mafia,” something asserted by Kangana on the famous Koffee episode. KJo also spoke about his newborn twins. Below are some of the big revelations Karan made during the conversation:

I would marry Shah Rukh Khan because I love his bungalow.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talented in the industry.

I am a mother to my children before being a father. The vacuum within, forced me to took up parenting.

Love is a beautiful thing. I love people who love. Self-pity is the most wonderful thing to be in, but one has to get out of that zone after some time.

In today’s time love can’t heal everything, rather a hatred can.

My father’s letter to me was my Bible for the next few years.

Honestly, being a public figure is very important. I am not apologetic about my orientation, reality, and certainly not about my cinema. I am, who I am, and am very proud of it.

Most of us walk the path of grey and not white or black. My honesty on several topics is one of the reasons I want to connect with people.

Sometimes your imperfections can channelise your thoughts. It is okay to be imperfect. Everything in life in not like a hallmark card. Eventually, you reach what you called midlife bliss, where you know that only truth matters.

My sexuality has been constantly talked about. I love hearing abuse, I am completely a sadist.

Sensitivity runs very high in my industry. I love being trolled with all my heart. Being relevant is strategic. After a film like My Name is Khan, I made Student of the Year for younger kids, I wanted them to know what I was, what is am doing.

Being relevant is sometimes, strategic.

