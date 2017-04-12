Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi out and it is intriguing. See pic

This is how Kangana Ranaut might look in her upcoming film, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. This is how Kangana Ranaut might look in her upcoming film, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.

After doing Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon alongside Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut will be seeing playing the role of the fierce queen Rani Laxmibhai of Jhansi. The film is titled, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi after Laxmibhai’s maiden name. Now, we have got hold of the first sketch of Kangana’s look from the film as Rani Laxmibhai. The sketch looks intriguing – Kangana dons a short hair, a beautiful turban and accessorised with simple earring and nose ring and has the potential to become the regal queen. Recently, we had also got a video where the Rangoon actor was seen horseriding.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is being directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. He also wrote the screenplay for the epic movie Baahubali and Baahubali 2. He, in fact, happens to be the father of director SS Rajamouli.

The first look of Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai. The first look of Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai.

From the looks of it, the preparation for the film seems to be taking place at a rapid pace, and Kangana is in the middle of all this action. She is also learning sword fighting, one of the skills that Manikarnika had acquired. According to facts from historic source, Manikarnika was raised in an unconventional way by her father. Not just sword fighting and horse riding, he had also apparently encouraged her to learn riding elephants and more.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut starts training to play Laxmibai in Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, watch video

It has also been confirmed that the shoot of the film will begin in the first week of June. An interesting fact, however, is the crew itself. Has Bollywood come to the conclusion that screenplay artists and directors from down south, specifically the Tollywood industry deal with historic films better? After all, KV Vijayendra Prasad is one of the veterans of the Tollywood industry and Krish also happens to be the director of Nandamuri Balakrishna historic film Gautamiputra Satakarni.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd