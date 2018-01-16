Manikarnika actor Jisshu Sengupta on co-star Kangana Ranaut: She is like a true goddess on sets

The Bengali actor cannot stop raving about Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut. The Bengali actor cannot stop raving about Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut.

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta, who is part of Manikarnika, says actress Kangana Ranaut is like a true goddess on the movie set.

Jisshu has already completed the first schedule of the film here and will join the team in Bikaner towards the end of the month. He plays Gangadhar Rao.

“Working with Kangana has been such a treat. She is like a true goddess on sets. She is always very polite and quite the earnest type. She is a phenomenal performer and is very supportive towards the entire cast,” Jisshu said in a statement.

With National Award-winning fashion designer Neeta Lulla curating the looks for his character in the Jagarlamudi Radhakrishna-directorial, Jisshu says he is thankful for the “amazing costumes”.

“I have done a lot of fictional reading already for my role. The way the director has envisioned this film, I can’t wait for it to release and I have to thank Neeta Lulla for the amazing costumes,” he said.

Currently, Jisshu is busy shooting a Bengali film tiled Ek Je Chhilo Raja, directed by Srijit Mukherji.

In the past, Jishu has worked in Bollywood films like Barfi!, Mardaani and Piku.

Manikarnika also features television actor Ankita Lokhande who is playing Jhalkari Bai, a woman soldier in Rani Laxmi Bai’s army who fought as her body double against the British. Ankita will be seen opposite Bajirao Mastani actor Vaibhav Tatwawaad. It will hit the theaters on April 27, 2018.

