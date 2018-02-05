Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika irks Sarva Brahman Mahasabha

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of the 19th century queen of Jhansi. Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of the 19th century queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of the 19th century queen of Jhansi, Lakshmi Bai, a prominent freedom fighter in Indian history. The makers have already clarified that the film is not a biopic but Manikarnika is now facing opposition from Sarva Brahman Mahasabha for alleged “distortion of facts”.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sarva Brahman Mahasabha president Suresh Mishra held a press conference in Jaipur to address the issue where he also claimed that there are scenes in the film portraying a love affair between Rani of Jhansi and a British man. He said, “We learnt about it from our friends and acquaintances in various parts of Rajasthan where some scenes of the film are being shot. The film is based on a foreigner’s book and tries to dampen the queen’s reputation.” Manikarnika was earlier being shot in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

He is also reported to have sent a letter to the film’s producer Kamal Jain making an inquiry about the film’s writers and the historians the makers have consulted. He also alleged that he did not receive a response from Jain in this regard.

“Nobody can even imagine that Maharani Laxmi Bai could have an affair. She died fighting the British at a young age. If a film is to be made on her life, it should be a biopic,” says Mishra in his letter. While Mishra makes the contention that Rani of Jhansi died at an early age fighting the British and could never have had an affair with a British man in his letter, he also appeals to the state government for an affidavit from the makers of the film so that no distortion of history should take place. He adds, “If the same had been done in the case of Padmaavat, there would have been no issue at all.”

