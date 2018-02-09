Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika controversy: It is being created because a few people want to get famous

Kangana Ranaut during the shoot of Manikarnika. Kangana Ranaut during the shoot of Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said there was nothing controversial in her upcoming movie Manikarnika, adding that the controversy is being created just for the simple reason that a few people want to get famous. “There is nothing controversial in Manikarnika. It’s really bad on our part to even think about creating such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the British rulers while fighting alone for the country’s sake,” she said in Jodhpur.

Kangana, who essays the role of the queen of Jhansi in Manikarnika, was on her way to Bikaner for shooting when she was surrounded by a huge crowd at Jodhpur airport. Speaking to the media on her role for the first time, she said that the queen was the “daughter of India” who made a significant contribution to the country’s independence. “This movie is sure to instill a feeling of pride among the people,” she added.

“There is no love story angle in the film,” the Bollywood actor said. She said the movie has been written by the scriptwriter of the superhit Bahubali. “He is so impressed with the character that he has named his daughter Manikarnika too,” she added.

A few days back, a Brahmin outfit in Rajasthan has threatened to disrupt shooting of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika, claiming it has an “indecent portrayal” of Rani Laxmibai, a Brahmin. Clearing his stance, producer of the film, Kamal Jain said, “As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai’s character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film’s story depicts the same.”

