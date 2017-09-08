Kangana Ranaut loves giving ideas but will never force you to take it: Suparn Verma

Suparn Verma directed the video of the song Single Rehne De from Simran. Suparn Verma directed the video of the song Single Rehne De from Simran.

Kangana Ranaut is making headlines. Not just for all the controversies but also for her upcoming project Simran. The hatke movie about a divorcee, who gets addicted to gambling, and then turns into a kleptomaniac has been helmed by Hansal Mehta. The song from the film, Single Rehne De was released recently and has become an anthem for today’s women. Not many know that acclaimed director Suparn Verma has directed the music video of the same. The entertainment journalist turned filmmaker got into an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about the video and working with Kangana.

Shared Suparn, “I have known Hansal for a long time and have worked with him closely from the time I started my career. And we keep discussing ideas and projects. So when I heard the music of Simran, I told him that the song Single Rehne De resonnates with the feminist thoughts of today’s women. We discussed it with Kangana who too loved the idea and in just a day we had shot the song. The response around it has been really encouraging. And I am happy that I could help my friend, my brother Hansal in any way.”

While there are so many controversies involving Kangana, and people are accusing her of being a controller on-sets, Suparn on his part said that he had a great time shooting with her. “Honestly, I had quite a peaceful time with her. At the end of the shoot, Kangana came and told me that she doesn’t really enjoy the song-dance routine but she really enjoyed doing it because it was fun. The thing is, Kangana is an actor who has a very sharp mind; and it comes truly from the love of creative and not because she is a star. She really loves giving idea, but she will never force you to take it up. See, if you are not in a place of insecurity or have a false ego, you would welcome an actor who can suggest ideas to work better rather than getting offended,” said the director.

Suparn further added, “I really feel at the end of the day you work for a project and all energies should go into making it good. Kangana was really easy to work with as she gets involved to help the project. During the shoot, she had some ideas and we collaborated together with the choreographer to make it look more appealing. The funny part is that the stories which are out in media have been spoken by people who have not worked with her. Look at the kind of work she has done and with so much conviction. I don’t think its fair to label her in any way.”

Simran will hit theaters on September 15.

