Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut: My love story was published in every newspaper

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut, who had taken the industry by the storm after claiming that she had a passionate love affair with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, is once again trying to court controversy.

The actor recently made an appearance on the sets of new reality show India’s Next Superstars, which is judged by directors Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. And of course, the show was quite the fun ride, primarily thanks to Kangana. The actor, when quizzed about her love story on the show, gave a unique answer, in true Kangana style.

The actor said, “Mere ishq ke kisse toh saare newspapers mein likhe gaye hai.” (My love story has been covered by the entire media). And then the actor proceeded to elaborate on the subject by reciting a couple of lines from a love poem that Kangana said she had written while she was head over heels in love.

The actor then quoted the following lines from her poem, “Ishq ki aankhon mein khuda dekha hai humne, na who roshni thi na andhera, na jaane kaunsa manzar dekha hai humne.” (I have seen God in the eyes of love. No light, and no darkness, I don’t know what beauty I have seen in the eyes of love.)

Now it can be very well assumed that the actor is speaking of her controversial past with Hrithik.

Kangana was also in the news for her war of words with ‘movie mafia’ and ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ Karan Johar. However, the two seem to have called it truce, as Karan warmly welcomed the actor on his new show. In fact, before her appearance on the show, the director had told PTI, “I am sure when Star Plus invites her, we will be happy to have her. Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.”

On the work front, Kangana is currently preparing hard for her period drama Manikarnika, which will release on April 27, 2018.

