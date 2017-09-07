Kangana Ranaut is making our jaws drop with her latest photo shoot

Before Kangana Ranaut entertains us with her upcoming film Simran, she has turned a royal and pretty bride for a magazine. Before Kangana Ranaut entertains us with her upcoming film Simran, she has turned a royal and pretty bride for a magazine.

With her latest Aap Ki Adalat episode, Kangana Ranaut has become the talk of the town once again. But other than this, a few latest pictures of Kangana is making the headlines. Yes, before this actor entertains us with her upcoming film Simran, she has turned a royal and pretty bride for a magazine.

Harper’s Bazaar Bride latest issue has Kangana Ranaut as its cover girl and she is simply owning it in the red lehnga. We remember how she mentioned on a recent chat show that because of the allegations Hrithik Roshan and others put on her, she is still not married.

But keeping all this aside, at present we are just in awe with the elegant look Kangana has served us in her recent photo shoot for the magazine. See the latest photos of Kangana Ranaut here:

This is not it. See a video as Kangana Ranaut gets ready to slay the shoot:

In Simran, Kangana plays a kleptomaniac and gambler who loves to live life to the fullest. The trailer of the movie reveals her playful character when she says that to woo a man is “not a character flaw, but an art.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal, Simran releases on September 15.

