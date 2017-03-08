Kangana Ranaut: Will not compromise on what I deserve

Kangana Ranaut recently blamed Karan Johar of being the flag bearer nepotism. Kangana Ranaut recently blamed Karan Johar of being the flag bearer nepotism.

The on-going verbal spat between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut is not going to end anytime soon. The actor who had put Karan in a spot on his own show, Koffee With Karan, was attacked by the director at an event where he said he is “done with Kangana playing woman and victim card”. In fact, he went on to say she should leave the industry if she is so terrorised by it.

Now, it seems Kangana has equipped herself with an answer to his statements. She says in an interview to Rajeev Masand, “I am hell bent on not compromising on what I really deserve,” adding that she is her own rule maker.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Well, the Rangoon actor also spoke about how ‘women are taken for a ride’ and she is not really is in favour of the jokes that are made on women in real or the reel life. It is yet to be seen if she would yet again talk about Karan and his recently passed statements on her.

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut here:

#KanganaRanaut is hell-bent on writing her own rules. On Women’s Day (Wed), my interview at 8.30pm on @CNNnews18 http://t.co/8Lzh27rq3F — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) March 7, 2017

The cold war between KJo and Kangana began when the latter had accused the director of being the flag bearer of nepotism in the industry. She also said that she would want Karan to play the villain in her biography if it is ever made.

Also read | Dear Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut is right about nepotism. It’s high time you accept it

On the work front, Kangana’s film Rangoon did not do as well as expected at the box office. Talking about if the failure has ever affected her, the National Award winning actor told PTI, “I don’t fear losing out. One needs to know the trick to move on to see the constant growth. That is what my endeavour is. I know it is not possible that I will always succeed in whatever I do. But it is all right.”

Karan, on the other hand, is having a successful run with back to back hits. Soon, he would start directing his next, Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd