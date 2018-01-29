Kangana Ranaut on her bond with Karan Johar: I don’t have the goal of changing him

Kangana Ranaut was guest on Karan Johar’s show India’s Next Superstar. Kangana Ranaut was guest on Karan Johar’s show India’s Next Superstar.

A lot has been said and done around nepotism in the past one year. It has been a complete blame game between two of Bollywood’s A-listers – Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar. However, 2018 began on quite a shocking note when a picture of the two surfaced from one of the episodes of reality show India’s Next Superstar. We saw Kangana and KJo exchanging smiles, which raised speculations whether the two have resolves their differences.

While the episode in question got aired this weekend, Kangana later cleared air about the entire thing and rejected claims of any sort of new friendship developing between her and the ace director. In an interview to ABP News, Kangana mentioned that she did not want him to change but just brought the issue of nepotism under light just like several other issues she had spoken about in the past.

“I have been on his (Karan) other show and met him otherwise too. See, I don’t have a personal agenda no matter who I have spoken about. I have always spoken about issues be it nepotism, exploitation, sexual harassment, these are issues. Not that I am always right, I have been wrong in many instances in life. That does not mean I do not have the right to voice my opinion. Karan is mature. He knows I don’t have hard feelings for him. I don’t have the goal of changing Karan Johar but my goal is to eradicate issues to make our society a better place to live,” quipped Kangana.

Kangana’s special episode aired on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and January 29, respectively. She also indirectly mentioned her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan in a segment when she was asked about her love story. She said, “My love story was flashed in every channel and was printed in every news paper.”

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which marks her debut as a producer.

