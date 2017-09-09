Kangana Ranaut is amazing to work with: Simran director Hansal Mehta

Simran director Hansal Mehta on the controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut. Simran director Hansal Mehta on the controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut.

Some reports suggested Simran director Hansal Mehta was not happy with Kangana Ranaut talking about her personal life more than the film at interviews during the promotions of the film. Today in Mumbai, when we at indianexpress.com asked Mehta about the same, he totally rubbished the news.

He said, “It is not true, in fact Kangana is amazing to work with. I appreciate her for her commendable job. She was asked some very difficult questions, but she stood up for herself, and answered those questions without flinching. I myself wouldn’t be able to do what she does so effortlessly. It is at times difficult for me to answer difficult questions.”

We also asked Hansal Mehta if as a filmmaker it ever bothered him that Kangana comes with a baggage of controversies and personal issues when she signs a film. Also, like Rangoon director Vishal Bhardwaj, if he ever faced problems with Kanagana’s way of working. To this, Hansal said, “Kangana is an actor who gives her 100 per cent, and adds more nuances to the character, and makes the character more real. And I as a director is a manager of talent, I can’t teach skills. I just have to bring out the best in my talent, that is my way of working.”

Since we wanted a reaction from Hansal and Kangana, we also spoke to Kangana about these reports. She rubbished the news and clearly slammed a section of media for their notorious ‘agendas’. She said, “I know who has reported this piece of news, but it is not true. These reports are definitely part of an agenda.”

Hansal Mehta also spoke about how a report suggested that CBFC has asked for 24 cuts in Simran. The director said, “I would be the last person to keep quiet if there were so many cuts suggested. I am the one who is against a single cut in any film. There are minor cuts in the film, one regarding a sound, and a word is cut, that’s it. I am fine with it because it doesn’t change the narrative. The CBFC is fine, but the ancient guidelines need to be changed. These guidelines give CBFC the power to censor over certification. Simran has been given an AU certificate.”

Simran is all set to release on September 25, 2017.

