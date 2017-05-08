Kangana Ranaut is a Queen and her house is her palace. See inside pics of Kangana’s house

Kangana Ranaut’s house is as perfect as the actor. Kangana Ranaut’s house is as perfect as the actor.

You know you are at Kangana Ranaut’s place when you find quotes like ‘The fire that warms us can also consume us, it is not the fault of the fire.’ The actor, who has always thrived for perfection and never feared hard work, has given a sneak-peek into her house, and we are just speechless.

Kangana gave her house a makeover with interior designer Richa Bahl, who is the wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl. Each room has its own specification and something that star associates with. The actor has been living in this five-bedroom house in Khar in the suburbs of Mumbai for three years. And naturally, her favourite corner of the house is her own bedroom. However, we have picked our favourites too. And here they are:

The theme of the house has been done keeping in mind Kangana’s home back in Himachal Pradesh. As far as the design in concerned, the ground work has been done by Richa but further ideation of designs has been done by Kangana herself.

Living room: Kangana’s living room looks like a museum with collectible items on display. The one thing you just cannot miss is the poster of Marilyn Monroe. It seems that the iconic star is Kangana’s real life and screen life inspiration. On the side, there’s a passage on walls on which we see pictures. We wonder what are these memories the actor has chosen for her walls.

However, we cannot get over the fact that her house seems inspired by a British mansion than Himachal.

Work station: Now this is the corner for an artist. From Audrey Hepburn to Frida Kahlo, you find them all there. And no prizes for guessing that Kangana is a coffee lover.

Bedroom: A four-poster bed, a comfortable couch and a few books to snuggle up with. Kangana’s place to repose is simple yet royal.

Check out other sections of Kangana Ranaut’s house:

Kangana Ranaut has showcased her designer side with her clothing line Melange, now her designing sensibilities come alive through her house. The actor, whose performance in Rangoon was hailed despite the film’s overall failure at the box office, is now prepping to be Jhansi ki Rani aka Rani Laxmibai in her next film.

