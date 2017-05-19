Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble, Ketan Mehta says she has hijacked his film Rani of Jhansi

Ketan Mehta shared several versions of his script with Kangana Ranaut. Ketan Mehta shared several versions of his script with Kangana Ranaut.

Days after Simran writer Apurva Asrani claimed that Kangana Ranaut stole his writing credits on the film, the actress again finds him in the middle of a controversy. Ketan has sent a legal notice to Kangana for allegedly hijacking his project, ‘Rani of Jhansi – The Warrior Queen’. The director claims that after committing to his film, Kangana is now making the same project with a different set of filmmakers as Manikarnika. Directed by Krrish, Manikarna was recently launched.

Talking to indianexpress.com about this, Ketan Mehta said, “We have been talking to Kangana for the past one-and-a-half years for this project, Rani of Jhansi. She has confirmed her commitment to this project one-and-a-half years ago. Over this period of time we have shared all our material with her. We were planning for an international co-production for a global audience. We were planning on making this movie in Hindi and English simultaneously, to make the best advantage of a local audience as well as the global audience. That was the plan of action. And now we suddenly read in the newspapers that she is doing the same film with somebody else!”

Also read | Simran: Kangana Ranaut gets Hansal Mehta support, director tells Apurva Asrani ‘don’t harm my film’

Expressing shock on seeing Kanagana launching Manikarnika with a different set of filmmakers, Ketan Mehta said, “Now suddenly that we heard about this film is being made with somebody else, I don’t know what they are doing with the film. We had shared several drafts of the script, all the visual material and references of the film and designs over a period of time with her (Kangana Ranaut). We had already tied up with an international co-producer and we’re looking out for an Indian co-producer. That’s when Kangana introduced us to Kamal Jain as a prospective co-producer. We shared all the information and the entire project with him and we had some meetings with him too. And then we suddenly hear that they (Kamal Jain and Kangana Ranaut) are doing the project together, independent of us. That came to us as a complete shock.”

So did Kangana never respond to the drafts that Mehta shared with her? Did she respond to the legal notice? To which Mehta said, “The script was a developing process, she had given her suggestions, and had said that she would like to participate in the process. Therefore, several versions of the script were shared with her.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd