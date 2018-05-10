Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi grace Cannes 2018

Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi attend the 71st Cannes Film Festival. Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi attend the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi are making their debut at the Cannes film festival this year. The two actors visited the India pavilion at Cannes to celebrate Indian cinema at Cannes. The actors are there as a part of Vive Le Cinema, an initiative by Grey Goose to celebrate cinematic excellence through the global platform.

Kangana Ranaut will also be walking the red carpet at the Cannes film festival. The actor, who attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception on May 8, flew to Cannes to make her debut appearance at the film festival.

Huma Qureshi, who stars alongside Rajinikanth in Kaala, missed the grand audio launch event of the film yesterday for her appearance at the international film festival.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her next Manikarnika, the biopic of Rani Laxmi Bai. She is also preparing for Mental Hai Kya, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. The posters of the film were released a few months ago and intrigued the audience.

Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan will also be walking the red carpet at Cannes this year. Nandita Das’ Manto, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, will also be premiered at the festival. Chef Vikas Khanna will also unveil the teaser of his directorial debut The Last Color at the festival. This film stars Neena Gupta and is reportedly based on the lives of widows of Vrindavan.

Dhanush will also make his debut at Cannes this year to present his Hollywood debut film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

The 71st edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival started on May 8 and will end on May 19.

