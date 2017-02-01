Kangana Ranaut mocks Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra’s move to Hollywood: It is stupid

Kangana Ranaut in an interview spoke about why she wouldn’t go to Hollywood. Kangana Ranaut in an interview spoke about why she wouldn’t go to Hollywood.

Kangana Ranaut is unapologetic, strong, opinionated and as she refers to herself, a total bad*ss. She doesn’t believe in mincing her words, which makes her one of a kind in Bollywood. In an interview to Mid-Day, the actor scuffed at the patriarchal view and spoke about how most of the men cannot have sex with intimidating, strong woman.

“Intimidating women aren’t worth having sex with,” she says, scoffing at the patriarchal view. “Bold, stubborn women, who are achievers, are desirable only to those who are strong and assured. [For some men] it’s frightening to handle a woman who can speak her mind. Thankfully, that’s not true of everyone. Courage is often endearing and rare,” she said.

Watch | Kangana Ranaut opens up on cold-war with Shahid Kapoor

She says most of her contemporaries cannot speak the truth because of the fear of a backlash. The actor continues to say that most of them would not even stand for you when needed. “People appreciate the goody two-shoes. Even the most successful women want to be liked by others. There is the alluring promise of heaven for those who can love selflessly. It’s fine if they can’t look themselves in the eye, but the world should see them as the epitome of holiness. They [her colleagues] don’t stand up for themselves, forget doing it for others.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan affair: I felt naked in front of the world, cried entire nights

While her two big competitors, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, have headed to the west for making it big there, Kangana thinks it is nothing but foolish to work in Hollywood at this point in time. Taking a dig at them, Kangana said, “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.”

Lately, Kangana has been in news for her alleged relationship-gone-bad with Hrithik Roshan. Now, the actor is making headlines for her portrayal of Julia in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon.

