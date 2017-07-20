Kangana Ranaut hospitalised after sustaining injury on the sets of Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut was injured on the sets of Manikarnika, The Queen of Jhansi and was admitted in the hospital. Kangana Ranaut was injured on the sets of Manikarnika, The Queen of Jhansi and was admitted in the hospital.

Kangana Ranaut was rushed to a hospital after a sword fight scene went wrong. The actor was shooting a sequence with co-star Nihar Pandya. In the scene, she was expected to duck when Nihar swung the sword at her, but because the timing was wrong, the sword hit her between her brows resulting in 15 stitches. The shooting happened in Hyderabad and the actor was taken to Apollo hospital and admitted at the ICCU. She is expected to be discharged next week.

A unit hand said, “Kangana was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital nearby, where she was admitted into the ICCU. She got 15 stitches on her forehead and will be under observation in the hospital for a few days. The examining doctor said that it was a close shave for her because the cut was too close to her bone.”

Producer Kamal Jain was also quoted as saying, “Kangana had to duck when Nihar attacked her, but the timing went wrong and Nihar’s sword hit her forehead instead. It made a deep cut between her eyebrows. The drive to the hospital took a good 30 minutes, but she put up a brave front despite the pain and bleeding. Nihar was apologetic and felt terrible, but Kangana pacified him,” to Mid-Day.

Apparently, the Queen star had chosen not to use a body double for the shoot and chose to do the fight sequences herself. Another source from the unit informed that the actor will flaunt her scar in the film. “Rani of Jhansi was a warrior. So Kangana has decided that she will wear her scar with pride just like the Queen of Jhansi did,” the source said. Kangana had been shooting at Ramoji Film City with Hollywood action director Nick Powell. She, in fact, took lessons for sword fighting.

The film directed by Krish is probably the last film that Kangana would star in as an actor. She had earlier said that she is ready for the director’s chair, and she might even act in her own directorial, but not for other directors.

