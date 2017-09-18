Kangana Ranaut film Manikarnika war scenes to be shot on a never-seen-before scale, says writer Vijayendra Prasad

Kangana Ranaut starer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will be high on action says writer VIjayendra Prasad. Kangana Ranaut starer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will be high on action says writer VIjayendra Prasad.

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is already in its production stage. The star cast has begun shooting for the film, which is a historical drama puffed up with action. Writer-director Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned the story of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming epic drama, says the war episodes will be the biggest highlight of the film.

Being directed by Krish, the film will be an epic biographical drama about Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. “I had agreed to pen the story only if the makers roped in Krish to direct. They liked his work in ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ and brought him on board. Since we are dealing with history and hard facts, we did a lot of research for this project,” Vijayendra Prasad told IANS.

Kangana plays Queen of Jhansi in the film, which will be high on action. “The war episodes will be the major highlight of the film. It will be shot on a scale that has not been seen before on Indian screens,” he said.

Prasad has also penned the story of upcoming Tamil film ‘Mersal’, starring superstar Vijay. He says he would like to write a sequel to Telugu blockbuster ‘Magadheera’, directed by his son S.S Rajamouli. Vijayendra Prasad has also penned some epic films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

‘Manikarnika’ also features television actor Ankita Lokhande who is playing Jhalkari Bai, a woman soldier in Rani Laxmi Bai’s army who fought as her body double against the British. Ankita will be seen opposite ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor Vaibhav Tatwawaad.

