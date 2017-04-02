Kangana Ranaut confesses her love on national television for this guy. Check out adorable picture

Kangana Ranaut was the guest on one of the episodes of Chote Miyan Dhaakad. Kangana Ranaut was the guest on one of the episodes of Chote Miyan Dhaakad.

People love Kangana Ranaut for her uncensored attitude towards everything. So when Kangana found a little boy in love with her, she did not hold back her feelings either. The actor, who graced the newly launched show Chhote Miyan Dhaakad as a guest, was in awe of this particular contestant whose name is Kayan Gadia.

While the budding laughter gurus managed to surprise and make Kangana roll on the floor with their outstanding comic timing and their funny gags, Kayan swept Kangana off her feet. He proposed to her with a red rose saying ‘I love you’. The Rangoon actor was so touched by his expression that she said that she loves him and gave a tight hug.

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad is a stand-up comedy show for kids, hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan. Kangana was a guest on the show for an episode. On the work front, Kangana will appear in Hansal Mehta’s Simran, which is scheduled for release this year. Her recent film, Rangoon, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, did not do well at the box-office.

The actor said that she would soon start working on her dream project, which is the biopic on legendary figure Rani Laxmi Bai. Filmmaker Ketan Mehta was supposed to direct the film, which will see Kangana playing the lead role. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Recently, she was mired in controversy because of calling Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism on his chat show, Koffee With Karan.

