Kangana Ranaut to make her debut at Cannes red carpet

Kangana Ranaut will be making her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. The Queen star will attend the fest in association with liquor brand Grey Goose as part of its global celebration of cinematic craft — Vive Le Cinema. “It is overwhelming to witness the recognition and appreciation for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes,” Kangana said in a statement to IANS.

“Grey Goose has created a unique platform of celebration to toast the game-changing films at Cannes this year and I’m thrilled to partner with this global icon of luxury in the country of its origin,” she added.

Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, feels Kangana “embodies the cinematic expression of Grey Goose through her passion for the field and ability to fly beyond the realm of commercial cinema”.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19.

This year, acclaimed Indian actress-filmmaker Nandita Das’ directorial Manto, a biographical on controversial Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, has made its way to the Un Certain Regard segment of the fest. Nakkash, featuring Inaamulhaq, will also be part of the film gala. Tillotama Shome-starrer Sir will be screened at sidebar Cannes Critics’ Week.

Meanwhile, Kangana is busy with her next film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai. The film marks debut of television actor Ankita Lokhande.

The film has been written and directed by Vijayendra Prasad, who has earlier written blockbuster films like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He had earlier mentioned that the war sequences will be the highlight of the film.

Kangana also has Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya, which gets her back on-screen with National Award winner Rajkummar Rao. The quirky thriller will be directed by National Award-winning Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

