Kangana Ranaut, Bipasha Basu accuse Gitanjali gems of non-payment and breach of contract

After Priyanka Chopra decided to terminate her contract with Nirav Modi in the wake of allegations of fraud against him, it is her contemporaries Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu who have opened up about their non-payment and breach of contract issues. If reports are to be believed jewellery brand Gitanjali Gems founded by Nirav’s relative Mehul Choksi hasn’t yet paid Kangana in full for endorsing Nakshatra, one of the Gitanjali brands. Also, Bipasha who endorsed Gili accused the brand of using her photos even after the expiry of the contract.

Speaking to Economic Times, Kangana’s spokesperson has said, “There is outstanding due on Kangana’s Nakshatra endorsement, beyond the stipulated contract.” The first we saw Kangana as the face of Nakshatra was in 2016. Apart from Kangana, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too have endorsed Nakshatra.

Bipasha Basu, who was last seen in the movie Alone, told ET, “My managers then tried their best to stop Gili from using my pictures post my contractual period… but even though we sent them letters, they continued to use my pictures internationally too, because of which I lost many jewellery endorsements. Post my contract, for a couple of years till now, Gili used my pics even though legally they can’t.” Bipasha had worked with the brand in the year 2008 and currently, Kriti Sanon is the face of Gili.

Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems along with Nirav Modi is an accused in the Rs. 11,300 crore banking scam.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who too previously endorsed Nirav Modi’s eponymous jewellery label, was also said to be seeking legal options to sue Modi over non-payment but a source close to the Aiyaary actor told indianexpress.com that there was no truth to the speculation.

