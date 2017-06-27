Kangana Ranaut attacks Karan Johar again, accuses him of writing a brainwashing blog on nepotism. Watch videos

Kangana Ranaut has once again ignited the subdued spark of Nepotism on Anupam Kher’s show. Kangana Ranaut has once again ignited the subdued spark of Nepotism on Anupam Kher’s show.

The nepotism debate became a raging debate in Bollywood after the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar ‘flag bearer of nepotism and a movie mafia.’ Ever since Kangana made the remark, the entire Bollywood including KJo has been trying to put forward their take on the issue. Karan even wrote a blog, ‘In Defence Of My Nepotism’ to give his last word on ‘nepotism’ as he felt he could not handle the nepospasms any longer. But the one who brought up the issue was never heard talking about it once she walked out of the chat show, Koffee With Karan where she made the comment. Now when it seemed as if the issue has been done and dusted, Kangana, has once again ignited the subdued spark.

“Honestly, the debate did not affect me at all. I am quite self-sufficient at this point of time in my life as I have also launched my own production house. I want to propagate my story and there should be nothing wrong about it. When Karan Johar posted a blog on nepotism, I felt it was more of a brainwash than being objective”, said the Rangoon actor said at the show ‘Anupam Kher’s People’.

Watch| Kangana Ranaut in conversation with Anupam Kher

Without mincing words, Kangana pointed out the privileges of the star kids and tagged them as the privileged ones, as she said, “Do these Bollywood kids know that it takes almost 10 years to build an audience and to get a critic? These star kids already start from a point where they have everything and they are not aware of the fact that for an outsider, it can take his entire lifetime to reach the starting point.” But she made it clear that she is not blaming the star kids for living a privileged life as it is not their fault.

Taking her career and her Bollywood journey as an example, Kangana added, “I got one critic after struggling for 10 years and no one cared whether I was alive or dead prior to me becoming a star. One has to earn their critics, so you are privileged. Let me put this way and yes, it is not your fault. But at the same time, it is a democracy and we cannot let the society be segregated in this extreme manner and we have to make sure everyone is given the equal opportunities.”

