Kangana Ranaut answers why she brings up her past around her movie release

Of late, every day is a new controversy day involving Kangana Ranaut. However, we found an interesting video of the actor. In the video shot for Quint, Kangana answered the most googled questions about her and we tried to decode them and find out whom she was indirectly attacking this time. Out of all, her one answer which left us giggling was to the question, ‘Why does Kangana talk about her past before the release of her film?’ To this Kangana said, “Because it’s a release. Everything is releasing. So are my emotions. It’s cathartic.”

As the question whether Kangana knows black magic or not popped up, the actor replied with a smirk, “Well, I know magic but since I am a brown girl so it has to be brown magic.” For those who didn’t get the context of the question, Adhyayan Suman whom Kangana dated for a short period while working on Raaz 2 claimed that his girlfriend aka Kangana did black magic on him at her residence.

When asked if she knows how to cook, with a witty smile Kangana says, “I can but not without the blood.” No marks for guessing whom she was taking a dig at with her reply. Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan accused Kangana of mixing menstrual blood in his food.

It seems like internet users want to know a lot about Kangana as they google her phone number frequently. But to their disappointment, Kangana can’t give it to them. But yes, she wants to give someone else’s number who needs to be bothered with all the crank calls. Is it Hrithik Roshan you are hinting at Kangana?

Apart from these, the actor revealed a lot about herself as she answered questions which even Google doesn’t know about her. From her fees for a film, name of her English tutor, her marriage plans to her drinking habits, the queen of sass had a reply for everything.

