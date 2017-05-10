Kangana Ranaut announces she will only act in films that she’s directing

Kangana Ranaut talks about her film Manikarna being as good as Baahubali. Kangana Ranaut talks about her film Manikarna being as good as Baahubali.

After completing over a decade of her journey in the film industry and giving some impeccable performances on screen, Kangana Ranaut is ready to conquer the world of filmmaking. The actor says that she has acted enough for others and now, she would act only in her own films. In Varanasi, where the actor was present to unveil the grand poster of her film, Kangana said that next year she would start making a comedy film.

“I feel whatever I have done in the last 11 years has led me to it, it completes me, I am 30 now and I don’t see myself working with another director after this. I will focus on being a filmmaker. I want to move on to the next phase which means that I will focus on my career as a filmmaker and if I act I will act in my film,” she asserted in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. When asked about the kind of film she would want to begin her directorial career with, Kangana said, “Comedy.”

She spoke about her project Manikarna. She recalled how she was bursting into laughter, wanted to whistle and at the end touched KV Vijayendra Prasad’s feet when he was narrating the story to her. “I saw Baahubali 2 recently and thought it was an extraordinary film. He assured me Manikarnika would be no less,” said the Queen actor.

Apart from Manikarna, Kangana has been in news for Simran too. The actor, who made her writing debut with Hansal Mehta directorial Simran, said the story is “such a cosy and intimate story of a character. It’s a lot about her psyche just like Queen…it’s a lot about the linear graph of an individual…you can involve yourself in that.” However, yesterday buzz cropped up about her rift with writer Apurva Asrani. Some dailies claim that the actor has demanded the writer to walk off, however, indianexpress.com has not been able to confirm anything about this report.

