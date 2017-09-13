The digs that Kangana Ranaut took at Bollywood in the latest AIB video are not one to miss

Kangana Ranaut is rocking in the AIB’s version of a bollywood dance number, “The Bollywood Diva Song.” (Photo: All India Bakchod) Kangana Ranaut is rocking in the AIB’s version of a bollywood dance number, “The Bollywood Diva Song.” (Photo: All India Bakchod)

The recently released AIB video titled “The Bollywood Diva Song” featuring Kangana Ranaut is definitely one of the boldest projects a Bollywood actor has been involved in. Except for the AIB Roast, I think. And it sure isn’t everybody’s cup of tea to do a parody song, whose chorus says, “Coz I Have Vagina Re.”

And not only this, every line of this song is directed at many things that Kangana finds wrong with the industry. We all know that Kangana has been hitting headlines for quite some time now, thanks to her interviews with Rajat Sharma, Rajeev Masand and Barkha Dutt. And by far, this is that one video that is going to leave you rolling on the floor laughing because it not only has some of the wittiest allusions to Bollywood’s hard-kept secrets but also puts it in such a moc-funny tone, that it goes beyond hilarious.

Here are some nasty jabs that Kangana took at Bollywood in this video:

1. “Love Interest”

The video begins with Kangana trying to introduce herself to the director of the song. And funnily enough, he fails to recognise the actor when she tells him her name “Priya” or by her role in the film, “female lead.” Because for him, the so-called-herione has only one purpose, playing the hero’s “love interest.” Time and again, Kangana has said that she won’t do roles that don’t do justice to herself as a woman, and that is probably the reason why this ‘diva’ has never been involved in a project with the Khans.

2. “Titillating” Item Songs

“Mere Seene Pe Mal De Iodex Hoton Se!” As creepy as these lyrics may sound, give them a second thought and they will be all too familiar! From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “Teri Photo Ko Seene Se Yaar, Chipka Lu Saiyyan, Fevicol Se” to Malaika Arora Khan’s “Zandu Balm,” looks like this line is there to take a potshot at all the popular item Bollywood songs, which have no other purpose than objectifying the female body. Also, the lines that come later in the video, “Sirf Chaddi Me Nachaiya Ve” is another dig at the unnecessary skin show that female actors are subjected to in the industry.

3. Throwing logic to the winds

As Kangana rightly points out, her character Priya is a physicist and she wouldn’t ask nonsense things like rubbing iodex on her chest. But the director’s answer really says it all, “Baby, dance number hai!” AIB and Kangana seem to be mocking the propensity of filmmakers to leave all logic behind and trying their best to include a dance number in the film, because that is what “makes a film a hit.”

4. Karan Johar

Kangana takes not one, but innumerable jibes at her ‘movie-mafia’ Karan Johar in this video. From the sets of Kareena Kapoor’s Bole Chudiyan to Jaya Bachchan sensing Shah Rukh Khan’s presence through some super-natural telepathy, Kangana parodies all of it.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Did you notice that Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum is the only Bollywood film in which Karan directed Hrithik? Yes, this was definitely a clever one by the AIB team. Also, Kangana’s lines “Papa Ne Tujhko Launch Kiya,” says a lot. Hrithik’s first film was Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. How could Kangana feature in a video and not talk about nepotism, something that has irked her all this while.



6. Discrimination towards female actors

In a recent interview with Rajat Sharma, Kangana shared how when she gave suggestions about her character during a film to a director in her vanity van, the director went out and pretended to have given the instructions to the Queen actor originally. She also revealed how he justified his actions saying that since she is a woman, people don’t like listening things from her.

Here, the exact same thing happens! When Kangana tells the director what is illogical, he asks her to do her work but when the hero asks him the same thing, he calls him “smart.”

7. “O Mera Role Badha De”

Bollywood has long been churning out male-centric films, it is only now that we see films like Queen, Kahaani and English Vinglish being made. Kangana has been fighting the quest for women not getting meaty roles in Bollywood and this line seems to be questioning just that.

8. “Cleavage Front Page Pe Chapaiya Re”

Remember the infamous article from Times Of India about Deepika Padukone’s cleavage which they even published on their front page? To which, Deepika replied, “Supposedly India’s ‘LEADING’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!??” Yes, this looks like a reference to that!

9. Feminazi and Modern Ladki

To all these ‘unjustifiable demands’ of Kangana, the male actor calls her a feminazi, which is what Kangana has been hearing for her women-centric comments since a long time. For him, giving her “cigarettes” and “gaalis” make her more of a modern ladki, rather than giving her character some depth.

10. Credits and Paychecks

Even though female actors such as Deepika Padukone get credits before male actors, their paychecks are clear proof of the extreme wage gap that is still exists in Bollywood.

11. Buzurg Hai Mera Piya

While heroes like Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan still go on to give blockbusters in Bollywood, female actors hardly get recognition once they marry or have a baby. Kangana, here, seems to be taking a pot-shot at this infamous practice of Bollywood where a 50-year-old Akshay Kumar can romance a 28-year-old Bhumi, but hardly does the opposite happens. Veteran heroines are left doing ads for soaps and detergents only.

12. Victim Play

Kangana was accused by Karan Johar of playing the victim card every time. And how he is tired of her doing this. Taking a joke at herself, Kangana is slowly becoming the sass queen herself with this line.

13. Mardani and ballsy

In the end, a media person asks Kangana, “How is she so mardaani?” And again, Kangana tries to clear out that being brave is not being ballsy or ‘mardaani’, she is a woman and proud to be so.

