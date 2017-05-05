Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika, I’m directing my film and it’s going to be a comedy, see pics

After Manikarnika, I’m directing my film. It’s going to be a comedy: Kangana Ranaut. (Source: APH IMAGES) After Manikarnika, I’m directing my film. It’s going to be a comedy: Kangana Ranaut. (Source: APH IMAGES)

She has proved her mettle in acting with films like Gangster, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and now two-time National Award winner Kangana Ranaut is set to foray into filmmaking. The 30-year-old actress has confirmed that she will start working on her film post Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and it will be a comedy. “After Manikarnika, I’m directing my film. It’s going to be a comedy,” Kangana said in a group interview. The actress said after coming on board to star in the biopic of Rani Laxmibai, she feels her life has come full circle and she wants to now focus on something she is passionate about, which is the direction.

Directed by Krish, Manikarnika will chronicle the life and struggles of Rani Laxmibai during the fight for independence. “I feel that there are projects and then there are films that fulfil something within you. I remember when I was 15 and I left home, I did not know when I would feel like I have achieved something. My life has come full circle and before this no amount of success and failure could make me feel like an achiever.

“Now I feel I don’t want to just waste time on this (going in a loop). I am also moving on to the next phase, which means that I will focus on my career as a filmmaker and I’ll act in my films. So, I was telling Krish that ‘you’re the last director I’m working with’,” she said. When asked what would be the title of her biopic if it is ever made, Kangana said, “I feel I have a long way to go. I feel that I still haven’t got into the field that I actually feel very passionate about which is filmmaking. As an individual, I feel that I will be known as a filmmaker, not as an actor. I still have to get into that.”

Kangana, who will be seen in the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film, said she hoped that she would live up to the rebellious legacy of the famous warrior-queen. To be directed by Krish, the film will hit the theatres on April 27 next year.

Kangna Ranaut unveils the poster of #Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi in Varanasi… Directed by Krish… 27 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/0umf83nrB1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2017

“I’m so blessed to be here. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, we have launched it here. After coming on board for this project, I feel like I’ve achieved something very big in my life,” said Kangana, who also participated in the evening ‘Ganga aarti’, after the launch. ” I feel that Rani of Jhansi is very relatable for women like us. Life without respect was equivalent to death for her. I think that is something I completely identified with, ” said actor.

Veteran writer V Vijendra Prasad, the writer of Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has teamed up with Prasoon Joshi for the script of the film. “This story has a lot of energy. I’m blessed that I’m attached to this film. I never thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to work with Vijendra ji who has written a film like ‘Baahubali.’

“Also, I want to say that this film would not have been possible without Kangana Ranaut. I don’t think any other actress has that fire and determination like Kangana to play this character,” Joshi said. Kangana also performed the famous ‘Ganga aarti’ with the film’s team, which also includes music composers Shankar- Ehsaan-Loy and producer Kamal Jain.

