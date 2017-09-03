Kangana Ranaut on Aap Ki Adalat: 5 explosive things she revealed about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut made some explosive revelations about her affair with Hrithik Roshan on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. Kangana Ranaut made some explosive revelations about her affair with Hrithik Roshan on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat.

Actor Kangana Ranaut showed her most daring and confident side when she came on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat today. Every word she spoke, revealed something shocking about her life and controversies she has faced. But what made it her most explosive interview was the way she bared all about the biggest controversy that has courted her till date – her relationship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Without mincing her words, the Queen actor shared the most personal and intricate details about the time they dated, the emotional upheaval she underwent after her personal life became a spectacle and how she stood against the film industry, which “intimidated” her during this difficult phase.

Here are five most shocking things said by Kangana, who perhaps is the most opinionated, courageous and strong-willed personality the Hindi film industry has seen in the longest time.

1. Hrithik told me he’d never accept our relationship publicly despite wanting to be together

Making the confession about their equation, Kangana said on Aap Ki Adalat that Hrithik told her even though he wanted them to be together, he made it clear that he would never leave his then wife, Sussanne. “I knew the reality when I entered in a relationship with him. It wasn’t as if I was fooled. He told me that he would never accept me publicly and the way things were in his family, he would never leave his wife. So, I told him to leave me but he didn’t want to do that either. This was the reason I didn’t want to do Krrish 3 because when you are not ready to marry me, then I don’t want anything with you. But he persuaded me for four months to sign Krrish 3.”

2. After Sussanne left him, Hrithik decided to go public about our relationship

“He never thought Sussanne would leave him. So, when she left him, I think he got disturbed. We used to talk then and one day, he told me, ‘I think I can see us together in the future. My divorce will finalise in October-November and after that, I will somehow make our relationship public.’ I found that a little weird and shady. I even told him that he should let that phase pass and then think about us with a clear perspective. But he was adamant,” Kangana said.

3. Hrithik broke up with me in early 2014 but came back after Queen released

The actor shared that Hrithik apologised to her after Queen released and told her to reconsider their relationship. “He was shooting with an actress in Manali, when rumours of their affair cropped up. It was February and I called him to check about this affair. I said, ‘You didn’t call me on Valentine’s Day.’ To which, he replied, ‘Why should I call you on Valentine’s Day? We don’t have anything. I hope you haven’t told about us to anyone.’ I was appalled. I had shared about it to my mother and sister. He told me to forget him, get over him. And after a few weeks, Queen released. He called me up and apologised. He said, ‘I am so proud of you. Everyone is talking about you. I am sorry.’ Then we met at Karan Johar’s party and I went up to him and talked about the future of our relationship. But he snapped at me and said I was letting success go to my head. But the reality was that I remained the same, it was he, who changed after Queen became a success.”

4. A famous Bollywood writer’s actor wife intimidated me, saying I would be shamed to death

Kangana alleged that she was threatened by the Roshans, film industry people and even asked by Women’s Commission to not speak about Hrithik lest face dire consequences. “Vishal Bhardwaj suggested me to take help from Women’s Commission after Hrithik sent me a notice, threatening to make my personal pictures and videos viral. First they took my case up but after a few days they called me, saying, ‘We have good relations with Rakesh ji, you should not speak much. You should go easy.’ I was shocked and since then I hate Women’s Commission. Imagine if they can be unfair to a Bollywood star like me, what would other common women go through if they go to them! Women’s Commission is fake, and has been bought.” She also revealed that a Bollywood writer’ wife told her to not raise any issue about Hrithik else she will be shamed for life. “His wife is an actress, I won’t name this couple but they called me home and he told me, ‘These are very powerful, rich people. They can do anything. They will shame you. You will die one day due to that shame. So, don’t speak much against them.”

5. I feared Hrithik when I loved him, not anymore

During the one-hour long exhaustive interview, there came a point when Kangana choked up as she spoke about the mails she had written when the duo dated. The actor said that it was a “near-to-death” experience for her when she saw the love poems she had written for the man “she loved” making to newspapers and news websites. “I really loved that man. I wrote a few mails to him when I was in New York. There’s a zone you are in, when you love someone. It was like a death to see something so private, an intimacy shared between two people which I feel is the most beautiful thing in the world, in newspapers and websites and people making fun of them. That was the most challenging phase of my life in every which way.” When host Rajat Sharma asked her if she ever feared for her life and thought to reach a compromise with the Roshans, the actor smiled and said, “I feared him (Hrithik) when I was in love with him. I am not scared of him anymore, especially after seeing his antics.”

For the uninitiated. the Kangana-Hrithik row began when last year in January, Kangana said in an interview that a “silly ex” tried to kick her out of a film. She made this remark when asked about not doing Aashiqui 3 (which has now been signed by Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra). A few days after Kangana made that comment, Hrithik tweeted, “There are more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs been naming. Thanks but no thanks.” Their alleged relationship, which was only a rumoured one till then, became a part of a huge speculation after Hrithik’s tweet. Soon, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana asking her to apologise to him for referring him as “silly ex” (this is when Kangana had not named him anywhere in the mentioned interview). Kangana replied to him with a legal notice, saying that she wasn’t any dim-witted teenager, who has been smitten and that whatever happened between the two of them was with full consent of both parties.” Since then, there have been accusations galore from both the parties and while Kangana has spoken at length with the media about their equation, Hrithik has maintained stoic silence.

