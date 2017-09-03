Watch: Kangana Ranaut was on fire on Aap Ki Adalat, here’s everything she said

The soon-to-release film Simran’s lead actor Kangana Ranaut was seen making a lot of revelations on her recent visit to Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat. The soon-to-release film Simran’s lead actor Kangana Ranaut was seen making a lot of revelations on her recent visit to Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat.

Bold, outspoken, confident, daring, well what more can say about actor Kangana Ranaut? All these adjectives and more are less to describe the way we have seen her forging her path and speaking up. The soon-to-release film Simran’s lead actor was seen making a lot of revelations on her recent visit to Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat. She was almost in tears while taking about the tortures she and her family had faced due to the statements and allegations made by Hrithik Roshan and his dad Rakesh Roshan about her. She was just not playing with words but spoke her heart out. Although, she had a lot more to share than Hrithik.

Kangana recently shared that it was Simran’s producer, who pushed her to go on the show. “It was my producer’s idea to go to ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. I didn’t want to go there… Rajat sir (show’s anchor) has been calling me for last three years. Then my producer told me ‘why are you not going, are you afraid?’ So I was like, ‘I should go’,” she said.

Watch the full episode of Aap Ki Adalat featuring Kangana Ranaut, if you missed it and also if you have become a fan of hers after watching her on the show:

Here are things that Kangana spoke about on Aap Ki Adalat:

1. Aditya Pancholi – Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from talking about being physically abused. Although she had narrated that experience of her’s from back when she was 17 by a man who was her “father’s age” several times, she had never named her abuser until now. But here Kangana confirmed that it was Aditya Pancholi.The Queen actor said that she had even approached Aditya’s wife Zarina Wahab for help. She said, “I’m a year younger than his daughter. I was a minor. For me, this was all very new – the world that I had come into. I remember going to his wife and meeting her, and I’m like ‘Please save me! I’m younger than your daughter. I’m a minor and I can’t tell my parents.'”

2. Kangana sheds light on how Women Commission was bribed by the Roshans. She explains how they had initially wanted to help her, however, later they tried to convince her that what she was doing was a mistake as the Roshan family had influence.

3. She also narrated the incidents which involved Adhyayan Suman. She laughed out loud when speaking about his claims of her performing black magic on him and that Kangana used to hit him, and he could not do anything. She actually asked, “Who would do black magic on him?”

4. Apurva Asrani also featured in this long conversation.

5. And how can Kangana not be asked about the hot topic in Bollywood – Nepotism. Kangana shared that Bollywood award shows are fraudulent and that there are groupism and favouritism. She also said that there is a reason she doesn’t attend award shows as she feels they are biased. “If I don’t go to award shows, bigwigs of Bollywood have threatened me that you’ll be banned. Even if I’ll win an Oscar in future, I won’t attend it,” said the actor.

6. “Ketan Mehta’s script about Rani Laxmibai was rubbish and I told him that,” said the actor about the Manikarnika controversy.

Kangana also spoke about the legal notice sent by filmmaker Ketan Mehta, for ‘hijacking’ his film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana said that she found his script utter rubbish, and also observed that no one would have done a film with the script he had.

7. She had also spoke about Karan Johar and said that she he had offered her a movie which had a role that was 10 minutes long (Ungli), and this film happened to be the biggest flop of her career.

Looks like she covered every recent controversy that she had been dragged through before.

The actor at a recent even, told reporters when asked if her statement was a ‘promotional stunt’. “When you’re shooting for a film and you do interviews people say you don’t have work? And when during promotions you do interviews, then people say you are talking. So, how do I live?.”

