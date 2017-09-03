After Kangana Ranaut’s ambush, Sussanne Khan comes to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s rescue yet again, calls him ‘pure soul’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has struck a pattern of sorts to reply to every revelation that multiple National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut makes about the relationship they apparently shared until a few years ago. The Queen star says something about their equation, Hrithik stays mum and his former wife Sussanne Khan shares an Instagram post showing her “support” for him. Repeat. This happened last year and the cycle continues, Sussanne has yet again taken the help of social media to show Hrithik’s goodness to the world. This comes a day after Kangana’s interview on Aap Ki Adalat, wherein she said that Hrithik told her he would never accept her in public as he was married to Sussanne and it was only after the latter separated from him that he assured Kangana of their future together.
Sussanne, who has been spotted with Hrithik on many family outings lately, today posted a picture of herself with her former husband, and the caption she gave to the picture looks like a response to Kangana’s interview. “The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #poweroftruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil,” she wrote. It is, however, difficult to understand what exactly Sussanne wanted to prove with the picture and which truth she was talking about because the post nowhere proves Hrithik’s claim that he never dated Kangana. The only thing that the post perhaps insinuates is that Hrithik and Sussanne are friendly exes.
The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil 😇🖤🌈🦋 pic.twitter.com/WlVKbIhFjE
— Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) September 3, 2017
The whole row began when last year in January, Kangana said in an interview that a “silly ex” tried to kick her out of a film. She made this remark when asked about not doing Aashiqui 3 (which has now been signed by Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra). A few days after Kangana made that comment, Hrithik tweeted, “There are more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs been naming. Thanks but no thanks.”
Their alleged relationship, which was only a rumoured one till then, became a part of a huge speculation after Hrithik’s tweet. Soon, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana asking her to apologise to him for referring to him as “silly ex” (this is when Kangana had not named him anywhere in the mentioned interview). Kangana replied to him with a legal notice, saying that she wasn’t a dim-witted teenager, who has been smitten and that whatever happened between the two of them was with full consent of both parties.” Since then, there have been accusations galore from both the parties and while Kangana has spoken at length with the media about their equation, Hrithik has maintained stoic silence.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 3, 2017 at 10:05 pmWow !! Some things Kangana is great at... 1. Playing the woman card for everything !! Sorry this has nothing to do with feminism !! Stop playing the woman card and making the rest of us look bad... 2. Playing the victim card... gosh ! How long will this act continue !! 3. Trying to succeed by stamping on others... let's see if she can promote simran without involving Hrithik... oh listen to my story ! Sob sob sob ! I am so sad ! Please watch my movie !! 4. By the way in recent time except for queen and tanu weds manu, none of her movies did well... so much for making her look like a great actress !!! There are so many other actresses who have had much more success than that and kept quiet about it...Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:58 pmWhile reading Sussan's blog I got very confused whether I am living in a country where strong and bold and honest women like KANGANA survive or I am living in a country where coward, weak,dishonest, stereotypical women like Sussan survive. Kindly clear this major doubt.....Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 10:10 pmSeriously !!! Kangana, who is going on and on for two years about an alleged affair that she hasn't yet proved is strong?? It's been two years now!!! She wants an apology from Hrithik for not proving his allegations but has she proved any of her allegations??? Then what about her apology??? She keeps on talking about this and it's beginning to look like she's obsessed with him !! Last year she says - tell hrithik to talk to me for at least two minutes, what does that sound like!!! She calls him a stalker but she behaves like one !!!! Please that's not the quality of a strong woman !!! She plays the woman card for every scenario and plays victim !!! She's spoken about it enough, she needs to move on... initially I did feel she was the victim, but now she sounds like an obsessed stalker !! There's nothing strong about that !!!Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:48 pmIf he is a pure soul,why did she left him? Does she have guts to tell the reason for getting divorce?Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:20 pmWay to go Suzanne! Just because they are decent they are not defaming Kangana. A defamation suit should be filed against Kanagana where she presents proof in court for her allegations against all.Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 9:14 pmDear writer, Allegation and plot mean that there was no affair but probably media is not educated enough to understand subtle clarifications. You people need someone like Kangana to blabber rubbish on a loop. Grow up! If you can only infer that they are friendly exes and not see a wife is supporting her ex husband you are either deliberately turning a blind eye to truth or need to take a journalism course.Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 10:10 pmGood one !!!Reply
- Load More Comments