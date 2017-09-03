After Kangana Ranaut’s ambush, Sussanne Khan comes to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s rescue yet again, calls him ‘pure soul’

While Hrithik Roshan stays mum on Kangana Ranaut’s comments, his former wife Sussanne Khan shares an Instagram post showing her “support” for him. While Hrithik Roshan stays mum on Kangana Ranaut’s comments, his former wife Sussanne Khan shares an Instagram post showing her “support” for him.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has struck a pattern of sorts to reply to every revelation that multiple National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut makes about the relationship they apparently shared until a few years ago. The Queen star says something about their equation, Hrithik stays mum and his former wife Sussanne Khan shares an Instagram post showing her “support” for him. Repeat. This happened last year and the cycle continues, Sussanne has yet again taken the help of social media to show Hrithik’s goodness to the world. This comes a day after Kangana’s interview on Aap Ki Adalat, wherein she said that Hrithik told her he would never accept her in public as he was married to Sussanne and it was only after the latter separated from him that he assured Kangana of their future together.

Sussanne, who has been spotted with Hrithik on many family outings lately, today posted a picture of herself with her former husband, and the caption she gave to the picture looks like a response to Kangana’s interview. “The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #poweroftruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil,” she wrote. It is, however, difficult to understand what exactly Sussanne wanted to prove with the picture and which truth she was talking about because the post nowhere proves Hrithik’s claim that he never dated Kangana. The only thing that the post perhaps insinuates is that Hrithik and Sussanne are friendly exes.

The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil 😇🖤🌈🦋 pic.twitter.com/WlVKbIhFjE — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) September 3, 2017

The whole row began when last year in January, Kangana said in an interview that a “silly ex” tried to kick her out of a film. She made this remark when asked about not doing Aashiqui 3 (which has now been signed by Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra). A few days after Kangana made that comment, Hrithik tweeted, “There are more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs been naming. Thanks but no thanks.”

Their alleged relationship, which was only a rumoured one till then, became a part of a huge speculation after Hrithik’s tweet. Soon, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana asking her to apologise to him for referring to him as “silly ex” (this is when Kangana had not named him anywhere in the mentioned interview). Kangana replied to him with a legal notice, saying that she wasn’t a dim-witted teenager, who has been smitten and that whatever happened between the two of them was with full consent of both parties.” Since then, there have been accusations galore from both the parties and while Kangana has spoken at length with the media about their equation, Hrithik has maintained stoic silence.

