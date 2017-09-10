Kangana on sister Rangoli’s Twitter antics: She is impulsive

Kangana Ranaut said that her sister was hormonal as she is pregnant! Kangana Ranaut said that her sister was hormonal as she is pregnant!

Every time Kangana is slammed on Twitter for anything, her elder sister Rangoli takes charge and slams every troll and controversy. Recently, the National Women’s commission and singer Sona Mohapatra who wrote Kangana an open letter faced her wrath.

Sona was of the opinion that Kangana’s latest interview was a ‘part of a professional PR campaign’ before her next film, Simran is released and said that the PR stunt was ‘in bad taste’. While Kangana hasn’t responded to the letter yet, her sister Rangoli, who is active on social media, slammed the singer and called her a “black spot on womanhood”.

When some one bares her soul don’t call it circus, you are a black spot on womanhood. #shameonyou @sonamohapatra http://t.co/QOmEPpwrVi — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017

Humn journeys can’t b measurd in prerelease n post release paramtrs, ur empathy n wisdm is a slave to movie release calendr @sonamohapatra http://t.co/wj269hTi5S — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017

She took to Twitter and wrote, “When someone bares her soul don’t call it circus, you are a black spot on womanhood. #shameonyou @sonamohapatra. Humn journeys can’t b measurd in prerelease n post release paramtrs, ur empathy n wisdm is a slave to movie release calendr. (sic)”

Today, in a hearty interaction during Simran promotion, Kangana spoke about how Rangoli is hormonal due to pregnancy, and hence impulsive on social media.

She said, “We are very excited, she (Rangoli, Kangana’s sister) had a terrible time before, as she had a miscarriage, she had a terrible time. But now she is very happy and very hormonal. So I ask her to not tweet please, but she keeps on tweeting very impulsive things, and I am like, can you please not do that? So, we are very happy, and the baby comes in November first week. We are looking forward to it.”

