Kamal Haasan writes an adorable birthday message for daughter Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan has wished his daughter, Shruti Haasan on her birthday saying that she has come far but there’s still a long way to go and it is totally adorbs.

The 62-year-old legend took to Twitter to wish the actress-singer on her 30th birthday. “Happy birthday Lady. Shruti. You’ve done well. Remember it is just the beginning. Love you… Bapu,” wrote Kamal.

Shruti too took social media to wish herself on her birthday. She also thanked “my love” for a Vivienne Westwood luxury bag, Anglomania, of which she posted a photo too. “Happy birthday to me – and Thankyou my love for reminding me to keep my feet on the ground and learning the value of flying – couldn’t do it without you,” Shruti wrote.

On January 27, Shruti had posted a picture on Instagram telling that she will celebrate her birthday in Chennai with family and friends. “Chennai calling #itsmybirthdayitsmybirthday #happyheart #celebrate #life #love #family #friends,” captioned Shruti.

Bapu — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 27, 2017

Happy birthday to me – and Thankyou my love for reminding me to keep my feet on the ground and… http://t.co/5hY0uz6BX1 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 27, 2017

Shruti will star in “Behen Hogi Teri”, alongside Rajkummar Rao this year.