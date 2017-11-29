Kamal Haasan resumes Vishwaroopam 2 shooting

Kamal Haasan has resumed the shooting of his controversial film Vishwaroopam 2. Kamal Haasan has resumed the shooting of his controversial film Vishwaroopam 2.

Actor Kamal Haasan has resumed the shooting of his controversial film Vishwaroopam 2, whose completion has been delayed already by few years due to various reasons. The final stretch of the shooting is taking place at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

According to reports, the filmmakers are planning to release it during the Republic Day week next year. The reports also suggest that the trailer and the music album will be unveiled by end of the next month.

The first part of Vishwaroopam was released amid a lot of controversies and met with a huge success. While the majority of the second part was also done at the time, the completion dragged on mainly due to financial reasons. Earlier this year, Kamal announced that his production house Raaj Kamal International Films has taken over the project and will be releasing it after wrapping up the post-portion work. However, he promised that the film would release by end of 2017.

“Take it away lasses and lads. VR2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered in spite of political interferences. Was worth it. For my Nation & me (sic),” Kamal said earlier in a tweet. Vishwaroopam is a two-part espionage thriller. The first film in the series came out 2013 after facing a lot of uncertainty due to political reasons in Tamil Nadu. The actor was accused of showing the Muslim community in a bad light in the film and it was subsequently banned by the then Jayalalithaa government.

Kamal, meanwhile, will soon start shooting for Indian 2, which is a squeal to his 1996 blockbuster. The film was announced during the grand finale of Kamal’s reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil season 1. The film will be directed by Shankar, who is currently busy finishing his magnum opus 2.0, which has Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

