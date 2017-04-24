Kamal Haasan confirms hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, is all praise for Salman Khan

Kamal Haasan to make television debut with Bigg Boss Tamil. Kamal Haasan to make television debut with Bigg Boss Tamil.

Celebrated actor Kamal Haasan is all set to add another feather to his cap. The actor is making a debut with Bigg Boss’ Tamil version and is extremely nervous yet excited about it. While the actor refers to himself as someone who is ‘qualified to give advises’, he is all praise for Salman Khan who has been hosting Bigg Boss’ Hindi version for several years now.

He said that the Tubelight actor has got back ‘Brother’ to the title of Bigg Boss, referring to the original American series Big Brother. Quint reports that Kamal is quite impressed about how Salman has been conducting himself on the show. “Salman genuinely bonds with the contestants on Bigg Boss. There is no pretension or patronising in his attitude. Being friendly comes naturally to him. And he gives advice as a friend, not as a mentor. There is none of the I-know-better superiority in his attitude. I’d also like to bond genuinely with the contestants, though how it goes will depend entirely on how they perceive me, as a friend or as a mentor,” said the actor who is currently busy wrapping up his much-awaited film, Sabaash Naidu also starring daughter Shruti Haasan.

Though the National Award winner has his plate full with multiple projects in acting as well as filmmaking aspect, he says that he enjoys venturing into something new, “Stepping into a new territory is always exciting. I am now working simultaneously on completing the comedy Sabaash Naidu and the post-production of Vishwaroopam 2. The Bigg Boss schedules have been worked into my other commitments. Let’s see how it goes.”

By making a television debut, Kamal gets into the league of South actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prakash Raj, Sudeep and many others who have tried their hands on hosting a reality show in different regional languages.

