Kamaal R Khan slams Aamir Khan for accepting award from RSS chief, asks if actor is a patriot now

As Aamir Khan receives an honor from RSS Chief, Kamaal R Khan wants him to die of shame. As Aamir Khan receives an honor from RSS Chief, Kamaal R Khan wants him to die of shame.

Kamaal Rashid Khan, the self-proclaimed film critic, is known for his rants on Twitter. Today, on his target is none else than Aamir Khan. KRK trolled Aamir for receiving an award from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the 75th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards, which took place in Mumbai on April 24. Commenting on Aamir’s presence at the event, KRK wrote on Twitter, “It’s proof that BJP has scared our stars so much that they even can dance in the functions of RSS.”

He continued that before receiving the honour, the Dangal actor should have died, “Bhai Jaan @aamir_khan agar Aap Main, 1% Bhi Insaniyat Baaki Hoti, Toh Aap Mohan Bhagwat Ji Se Award Lene Se Pahle, Mar Jana PASAND Karte. Aur Haan bhai Jaan @aamir_khan Agar Abhi Bhi Thodi Bahut Sharam Baaki hai, Toh Samandar Main Doob Maro. I just want to ask all those Bhakts who called @aamir_khan #Deshdrohi that is Aamir Khan #Deshbhakt now? New Deshbhakt Aamir khan is proof dat 2day he is only Deshbhakt who supports BJP n RSS n all others r #Deshdrohi! Hitler was doing dat only.”

Check out Kamaal R Khan’s tweets against Aamir Khan:

It’s proof that BJP has scared our stars so much that they even can dance in the functions of RSS. http://t.co/lL8LHUTskV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2017

Bhai Jaan @aamir_khan agar Aap Main, 1% Bhi Insaniyat Baaki Hoti, Toh Aap Mohan Bhagwat Ji Se Award Lene Se Pahle, Mar Jana PASAND Karte. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2017

Aur Haan bhai Jaan @aamir_khan Agar Abhi Bhi Thodi Bahut Sharam Baaki hai, Toh Samandar Main Doob Maro. http://t.co/oD4x2hlSf4 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2017

I just want to ask all those Bhakts who called @aamir_khan #Deshdrohi that is Aamir Khan #Deshbhakt now? pic.twitter.com/udPQKPxXYS — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2017

New Deshbhakt Aamir khan is proof dat 2day he is only Deshbhakt who supports BJP n RSS n all others r #Deshdrohi! Hitler was doing dat only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2017

The 75th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards was a special one not only because Aamir received an honor from the RSS chief but also because of his presence at the ceremony. The actor, who shared the stage with legendary Lata Mangeshkar, attended an award event after 16 long years. Aamir received the award for his film, Dangal, which was hailed as one of the best films of 2016.

Also read | Two years after being called ‘anti-national’, Aamir Khan honoured by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

On the work front, Aamir is prepping up for release of his production, Secret Superstar. He would next appear in Thugs of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd