Kamaal R Khan rants about Baahubali 2. Rana Daggubatti blocks him on Twitter. Is KRK really hurt?

Rana Daggubati claims that he blocked KRK much before the release of Baahubali 2. Rana Daggubati claims that he blocked KRK much before the release of Baahubali 2.

Controversy’s favourite child Kamaal R Khan is once again at the receiving end of the flak. And the one who has bashed him this time is Baahubali 2 star Rana Daggubati. The south superstar has done it in a most subtle way. Rana has just blocked the self-proclaimed movie critic KRK on Twitter without even saying a single word against him. According to an ANI report, the reaction came in response to KRK’s review of the epic film Baahubali: The Conclusion. Though he didn’t directly attack Rana but looks like the south star did not want to be the focus of his filthy tweets and thus blocked him as a precautionary move. The Telugu star however tweeted back to a publication house, claiming that he had blocked KRK a year ago.

However, being his real self, KRK could not hold back giving a reaction on Rana Daggubati’s move. KRK followed Sona Mahapatra’s footsteps to bring to light that he was blocked by Rana on Twitter. For the unversed, a few days back, singer Sona Mahapatra posted a similar picture just like KRK, revealing that Sonakshi Sinha blocked her on Twitter in the light of the whole ‘actors taking on singers playground’ debate.

Also see| Baahubali 2: Seven records SS Rajamouli film shattered in its victory march

Posting the screenshot on Twitter, KRK called Daggubati ‘brainless’ as he wrote, “I never followed this idiot neither tweeted about him till date. Still, he blocked me to prove that he is brainless.” Later he even went ahead to compare the total number of followers of him with the number of followers Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have. Point to note is, Prabhas is not on Twitter, and KRK had tagged one of his fan clubs. “See @Me_Prabhas has got 88 thousand n @RanaDaggubati has got 2.6 million followers means these both Lukkhas are not equal to #TheBrandKRK!” wrote KRK. He didn’t stop there. He even commented on the Baahubali 2 fever that has taken over the entire nation these days. He tweeted replying to Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet, “Sir @RGVzoomin truth is this dat no NorthIndian girl gives f*** abut Prabhas or Duggi Batti. Ppl r just watching media hyped crap Baahubali2.”

See Kamaal R Khan’s tweets here:

I never followed this idiot neither tweeted about him till date. Still he blocked me to prove that he is brainless. pic.twitter.com/W93uhUOPuo — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 2, 2017

Sir @RGVzoomin truth is this dat no NorthIndian girl gives fuck abut Prabhas or Duggi Batti. Ppl r just watching media hyped crap Baahubali2 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 2, 2017

See @Me_Prabhas has got 88 thousand n @RanaDaggubati has got 2.6 million followers means these both Lukkhas are not equal to #TheBrandKRK! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is unaffected by the crass comments of KRK and is busy basking in the glory of the humongous success of Baahubali 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd