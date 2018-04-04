Kamaal R Khan diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer

Kamaal R Khan has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer. Kamaal R Khan has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer.

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, known for his controversial tweets and statements on Bollywood celebrities, has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 3 of stomach cancer. In a statement released on Tuesday, KRK shockingly said that he will only be alive for one or two more years. Here’s the press release posted on Twitter:

“It’s confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won’t entertain anybody’s call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only,” KRK’s statement said.

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

KRK, who had started his career in 2008’s Deshdrodhi, also added in his statement how his last two wishes are to produce a decent film and to work with actor Amitabh Bachchan. In a poignant statement, he said that these wishes will also die with him.

“I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill.(1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever. Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK. (sic)” he added.

The former Bigg Boss contestant has been at the helm of various controversies in the past years. Recently, his Twitter account was also suspended because he reportedly revealed the climax of Aamir Khan’s film Secret Superstar.

