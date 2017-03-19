Kalki Koechlin: Working with Rajat Kapoor is a learning experience

Working with Rajat Kapoor is a learning experience. Working with Rajat Kapoor is a learning experience.

Actress Kalki Koechlin is all praise for her Mantra co-star Rajat Kapoor, and says working with Rajat has always been a “learning experience” for her . “Working with Rajat is a learning experience. It’s not as if I got to know him only during the making of ‘Mantra’,” Kalki said. She added, “I’ve known Rajat for five years before ‘Mantra’ when he directed me in ‘Hamlet The Crown Prince’. Rajat is one of the most humble sorted down-to-earth people I know.”

Kalki plays the role of Rajat’s daughter in the film. What Kalki likes about Rajat is his humility. “Taking interest in every person on the set is not an affectation for him. He truly has time and attention for everyone. He has a genuine word of concern with everyone on the sets.And he knows each person by name. And he has never cared to surround himself with trappings of success.” Kalki would like to be similarly unaffected by the trappings of success. “I’m happy in the space that I’ve made.”

Commenting about the issue of Pakistani actors working in India, Kalki said at the India Today Conclave here: “Bollywood is not an NGO. You can’t expect them to stand up for the politics of this country. At the end of the day, it’s a business. Although there are ways to keep speaking about these issues.” At the session, she spoke about her documentary Azmaish, which looks at India and Pakistan outside the context of conflict and instead focuses on the struggles of commoners in both the countries.

