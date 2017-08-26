Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha slept in a van during Jia aur Jia shooting

Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chidha will be next seen in Jia aur Jia. Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chidha will be next seen in Jia aur Jia.

Jia aur Jia director, Howard Rosemeyer has revealed that actress Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha once agreed to sleep in a van while shooting for the upcoming film as they finished work late at night and had to report on the set early in the morning.

During the shooting of the film in Sweden, the cast and crew worked at remote locations.

While shooting one night, both Kalki and Richa suggested that they were willing to sleep in the van they were using to shoot in the film since they had to shoot an early morning sunrise shot and didn’t want to waste time travelling since the rest of the crew was staying too.

“It was a pleasure to shoot with both the ladies who truly are the stars of the film. I was surprised when Kalki and Richa suggested that they are Ok with sleeping in the van instead of going back to the hotel late at night. I haven’t seen actresses who are so professional and so adjusting,” Rosemeyer said in a statement.

“Jia aur Jia” is touted as a first girl bonding road trip film. It features Kalki playing a chirpy character and Richa more of an introvert, having one common thing — their name Jia.

