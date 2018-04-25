Kalki Koechlin to sing with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

Kalki Koechlin was present at an event in Mumbai where she spoke about Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy. Kalki Koechlin was present at an event in Mumbai where she spoke about Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy.

Kalki Koechlin is listening to a lot of rap as she gears up to record a song with co-star Ranveer Singh for their upcoming film Gully Boy. The film, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is based on the lives of rappers of Dharavi, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy known for their song ‘Mere Gully Mein’.

“We did not prepare much except that we listened to a lot of rap. I started listening to Divine, Naezy, and tried to understand where this voice was coming from. My character has studied music in Berkeley and she comes back and is producing a video, she also writes music as well,” Kalki said.

“I listened to a lot of rap, especially to get into that zone because Ranveer and I have to sing a song together. Anand Tiwari, is doing the music of the film, so he is teaching me the song,” she says.

Gully Boy is the second collaboration between Kalki and director Zoya Akhtar after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. “I love Zoya, she is so much fun. She is tomboyish, playful on the sets. She has a great sense of humour and timing and that shows in her script. At the same time, she is specific with what she wants as a director,” Kalki said.

“It’s about Dharavi slum rapping. Some of the rappers including Divine, Naezy and Kaam Bhari have written some amazing lyrics for the film. Ranveer Singh is playing a rapper in the film and I am playing a music producer who helps him in one of the songs in it. Alia Bhatt is also in the film and the film will be out early next year,” Kalki spoke about the film.

Talking about Gully Boy, Ranveer had earlier said, “Gully Boy is perhaps the dearest film. It is one of the closest to me after Band Baaja Baaraat because Band Baaja Baaraat was my first film. This is a story that means a lot to me.” The team wrapped up the shoot recently. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama releases on February 14, 2019.

