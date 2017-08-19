Kalki Koechlin’s latest photo has left us speechless

Kalki Koechlin posed for Ravi Bubber in the nude and she looks stunning. Kalki Koechlin posed for Ravi Bubber in the nude and she looks stunning.

Kalki Koechlin took to her Instagram account to post a stunning photo of herself in the nude. The monochrome picture shot by photographer Riva Bubber was captioned, “Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness.” While topless pictures are usually termed racy and sexy, this one of Kalki’s can only be referred to as a piece of art. The actor has also received a great response from her fans so far, who are calling her beautiful.

Riva also commented on the post and said, “@kalkikanmani you look absolutely gorgeous and so childlike… Thank you for trusting me with these ❤️.” She also posted another picture from the series on her Instagram account and captioned it, “She was one of the rare ones, so effortlessly herself, and the world loved her for it – Atticus. The very lovely @kalkikaKanmani.”

Kalki who is busy with her on stage productions is currently looking forward to the release of her film Jia Aur Jia also starring Richa Chaddha. It is a film about two women who are polar opposites but have the same name and end up travelling Europe together.

Kalki has always made interesting decisions when it comes to her silver screen appearances, and this doesn’t surprise us. She was last seen in A Death In the Gunj, which was the directorial debut of Konkona Sensharma. She was seen alongside Vikrant Massey in this critically acclaimed film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd