Happy that feminism is being talked about in film industry: Kalki Koechlin

Actor Kalki Koechlin feels it is great to have a conversation about equality in the industry, and says it is important to keep the discussion going. The actress also said that it doesn’t matter if the term ‘feminism’ is only being used since it is in fashion, as long as the discussion is on.

“It is great that it (feminism seeping into the industry) is coming in conversation. I think it is our job, and we need to keep that dialogue going and not just let it be a phase or fashion,” Kalki told IANS. The actress, who has films like Dev.D, Shaitan, Shanghai and Margarita with a Straw to her credit, added: “Feminism is definitely coming into forefront because the work force is with women. It is a new thing…There are a lot of questions around it but all these questions are great.”

On the big screen, Kalki will be seen in Candyflip, Jia Aur Jia and A Death in the Gunj. The actress, who forayed into Bollywood in 2009 with Dev.D, has explored different mediums of entertainment — be it the big screen, theatre or web series.

From commercial films to indie projects, Kalki’s portfolio flaunts versatility with films like That Girl in Yellow Boots, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Thi Daayan, Shanghai and Margarita With A Straw. Kalki has found a place in the film industry as a brave star who is not scared to take risks and experiment with film subjects. She will be seen in soon in A Death in the Gunj written and directed by Konkona Sen Sharma.