Kalki Koechlin feels that she has been typecast several times in Bollywood

National Award winning actor Kalki Koechlin, who has been busy with her onstage performance and was last seen on the silver screen alongside Naseeruddin Shah in Waiting says she has been typecast several times in the Hindi film industry, but believes that only an actor can make the right script choice and go for an experimental performance to break a stereotype.

Asked about how she deals with how the film industry tends to put a tag or categorise actors, Kalki told IANS, “I have been typecast every time. While after Dev D, I got offers for many roles of a prostitute, people offered me roles of a spoilt brat and a physically disabled (character) after the release of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Margarita with a Straw. Therefore, I think you are only as old as your last film. However, it is my job to break that stereotype and choose the right script to change my image.”

The actor will soon be seen in Nicholas Kharkongor’s Mantra, featuring Rajat Kapoor, Shiv Pandit and Lushin Dubey.

Giving a better insight into it, Kalki said, “I think all the characters in the film, including mine, go through quite a tumultuous journey where none of them talk about their problems with each other. Nevertheless, after a certain point of time, there is an emotional outburst. So, the story of this family is quite close to reality.”