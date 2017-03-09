Kalki Koechlin: Why can’t we deal with a woman being sexually active?

Kalki Koechlin will appear in Mantra, with Rajat Kapoor. Kalki Koechlin will appear in Mantra, with Rajat Kapoor.

Kalki Koechlin is not very active on social media as she says she prefers to keep her private life just to herself. But even then she has constantly made news regarding her relationships. Long after her divorce with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the actor was again in news for her break-up with Neerja actor Jim Sarbh. The actor played the role of a terrorist in the Sonam Kapoor film. In a recent exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Kalki maintained silence about the relationship, “Why should I tell you or anyone about my personal life? I don’t read what people are writing about me. My interest does not lie in gossip. I am never going to be vocal about my relationship because that is my personal space. People have all the rights to talk about me, let them do that.”

Over the years, Kalki has established her image as an actor who has done inspiring roles and broken cliches related to a female actor in the industry. Her work in Dev D, Margarita With A Straw and last year’s release, Waiting, are just a few of her stand-out performances. But when it comes to commercial films, she has not been able to become director’s first choice. The Margarita With A Straw actor said, “I don’t get offered commercial roles. That does not necessarily mean that I have been typecast because that happens to you after every film. I was being offered a prostitute’s role after Dev D and disabled roles after Margarita. It is up to me to break cliches. So, it is up to me to choose what I want to do. Commercial success is important but that does not mean I would not do these films which are so brilliant. I enjoy the process of learning while I am doing such film.”

At present, Kalki is prepping up for the release of her film Mantra with Rajat Kapoor. The film is about a dysfunctional family and is set in the 90’s when multinational companies had started to come to India. “Rajat, who plays my father, owns a small business which is going bankrupt because of these companies coming in. The film talks about the complex of accepting and denying the change,” said Kalki. And she plays a 90s youngster? “I play a 26-year-old woman who wants to be independent but lives under other’s rules, especially her father’s, which is a struggle.”

The film was in news since 2015 as it earned a lot of appreciation at different film festivals but it took almost two years to release it commercially. “Releasing a film is not easy. The film didn’t have money, we all contributed and helped to raise some money. It is an unusual film which does not have usual filmy treatment and that makes it hard to give it the release it deserves.”

Having said that, she disagrees with the notion that releasing a film becomes altogether a bigger challenge because of not having superstar’s backup. “We all have a strong belief that such film would not do well because it doesn’t have a star in it. This mindset has developed because of the masses who want to see more of them. But now we also see content playing an important role. People are accepting a lot of challenging stories and unique stuff. So the industry is changing and changing for good.”

But she is also upset that films like Lipstick Under My Burkha are being denied certification by CBFC, which is pulling the society back to the norms that took ages to break, “For me, it’s very disturbing that we cannot expect a woman being sexually active or being vocal about her desires. This explains we have a long way to go in terms of being a gender equal country.”

Talking about her next project, Kalki revealed that her next would talk about the urban life of a couple and struggles of a woman in such a setting. “My next film is called Ribbon with Sumit Vyas. It’s about an urban couple trying to bring up a child. It is about a career-oriented woman who has a baby, work and house to balance and how things happen in the system. Apart from that, I am shooting a web series called Smoke. The film is set in Goa, Goa mafia and politics.”

