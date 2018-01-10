Happy birthday Kalki Koechlin: Thanks for being your unconventional self in Bollywood

Happy birthday Kalki Koechlin: Kalki made sure she breaks some stereotype and does not only remain under the category of “serious actor.” Happy birthday Kalki Koechlin: Kalki made sure she breaks some stereotype and does not only remain under the category of “serious actor.”

As we grow up, we are conditioned to judge beauty in a certain way. Most of the films too feed us the same old notion of how beauty is more about the way you look on screen and not about your talent. Many stars have gone through the scrutiny of not fitting into a role because of how they appear. But amid such discrimination and a mean world, Kalki Koechlin has been proving with films like Margarita With A Straw, A Death in the Gunj and A Girl With Yellow Boots that to be accepted you don’t need to be all about looks and hotness as there will be people who would love you no matter what. Her films and the choices she makes in real life, nothing about this actor is conventional and we totally love that about her.

In the commercially driven world, Kalki made sure she breaks some stereotype and does not only remain under the category of “serious actor.” She surprised her fans with films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and how can we forget her in debut film Dev D. Director Anurag Kashyap might have paved the way for her Bollywood career but her stay in the industry has been solely because of her talent and the choices she has made.

Here are some of Kalki Koechlin’s films you must watch:

Margarita With A Straw

Ribbon

A Death in the Gunj

Girl in The Yellow Boots

Dev D

Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara

Not just her films but Kalki made sure to be known for the talent that has been brewing within her. Do you remember her poem recital and solo act on stage?

Dear Men

The Printing Machine

The Noise

This actor definitely deserves more than what she’s been offered and we hope there are more Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for her as much as there are films like Margarita With A Straw.

We wish her a very happy 34th birthday.

