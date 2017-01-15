Not getting tempting offers in commercial cinema: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin’s last film was The Waiting, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah. Kalki Koechlin’s last film was The Waiting, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah.

Kalki Koechlin has been known for her unconventional choices of films. After movies like That Girl In Yellow Boots and Margarita With A Straw, Kalki’s next project, Azmaish is a documentary directed by Pakistani director, Sabiha Sumar.

On being asked if taking up socially responsible or thought provoking films and staying away from commercial cinema is a conscious decision, Kalki told indianexpress.com, “No, no it’s not my conscious decision to choose mainstream films, I’d very much like to do mainstream as well as independent, thought-provoking work, but nothing tempting comes my way very often unfortunately.”

The last commercial film Kalki appeared in was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani but of course, the entire limelight was taken away by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. But later she shook the entire industry with her performances in Margarita and Waiting.

Kalki Koechlin on the set of Azmaish.

Now, the actor is prepping up to amaze us with her next. Talking about her role, Kalki said, “My role in Azmaish is pretty much that of an observer, someone who watches and meets people, mainly from the outside, more to get people’s opinion about their countries. Sabiha is the director and it’s really her film.”

Sabiha wanted to make a documentary that showed the journey of an Indian and Pakistani traveling to both the countries to understand why people on their sides are turning to religious extremism for answers.

Sabiha says, “Azmaish is for all those who want a just society, all those who value freedom of choice, all those who are interested in a violence free today and tomorrow. It has a universal relevance as it draws us all in a debate about religious violence – both emotional and physical.”

Kalki points out that in recent times, the relationship between both the countries went pretty sour. “The situation is a little depressing. I think that exchange between countries is very important and it’s the only way we can hope for peace– through cultural exchange and understanding each other better. And I really don’t know what the situation is, how long it will be.” said the 33-year-old actor.

The documentary is currently raising funds on Wishberry to complete its post-production “I think it’s hard to make short films in terms of releasing them as there is no platform except online.

Online viewership is going to change all that, short content seems to be working online from YouTube videos to web series and that’s the future for short film-making I think. As for fund-raising campaigns, yes I do believe they work, and can work. I’ve been involved in several of those in the past as well,” Kalki said.

