Kalank, Race 3, Veere Di Wedding and other upcoming ensemble films

Kalank, produced by Karan Johar, features an ensemble cast comprising of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a period drama set in the 1940s and is being directed by Abhishek Varman, who earlier helmed 2 States.

Ensemble films are an exciting bet for the makers and the audience alike as they get to see many of their favourite stars in the same film. But Kalank is not the only ensemble film being made in Bollywood right now. Apart from Kalank, here are 10 other upcoming ensemble films in Bollywood.

1. Daas Dev

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Daas Dev stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla and Rahul Bhat in pivotal roles. The film is a spin-off on the story of Devdas, which has seen numerous retellings on celluloid. Daas Dev releases on April 27.

2. Veere Di Wedding

The much-awaited Veere Di Wedding has Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas and is said to be the story of four women at a wedding. The film is scheduled to release on June 1.

3. Race 3

Salman Khan’s next is being helmed by Remo D’Souza. Taking the Race franchise forward, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Salim. The third part of the franchise releases on June 15.

4. Fanne Khan

With Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles, Fanne Khan is the official adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. The film was earlier scheduled for release on June 15 which has now been postponed to July 13.

5. Paltan

JP Dutta has earlier directed war films like Border and LOC Kargil and is now making another war story with Paltan. The film stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane and releases on September 7.

6. Thugs of Hindostan

This ensemble cast film witnesses the coming together of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is set during the early 19th century.

7. Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal will see Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit coming back together on screen after more than two decades. Apart from these stars, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaffery. Total Dhamaal releases on December 7.

8. Housefull 4

The Housefull franchise has always had ensemble films and in the fourth part too, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol.

9. Panipat

The period war drama based on the third battle of Panipat has Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt as the lead actors. Ashutosh Gowariker, who is known for helming period films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, is back at the director’s seat for this one.

10. Karwaan

Starring Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar, this film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 1. The movie has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala.

