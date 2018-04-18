Not just Kalank, here are 10 other period dramas that will soon hit screens

Apart from Kalank, here are all the other period dramas being made in Bollywood. Apart from Kalank, here are all the other period dramas being made in Bollywood.

Kalank, the film starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, is a period drama set during the 1940s. This film will see Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt sharing screen space after a long time and will be helmed by director Abhishek Varman, who has earlier directed 2 States. The epic drama is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.

Hindi cinema is on a spree of making period dramas and to give their audience an authentic experience, the filmmakers are trying to pull all the stops, be it in terms of the story, setting or casting.

Here are 10 other period dramas that will soon hit the theatres.

1. Raazi

Releasing on May 11, this film starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt will share the screen for the first time in Raazi. Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt will share the screen for the first time in Raazi.

2. Manikarnika

With Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, this film is a biopic based on the life of Rani Laxmi of Jhansi. Kangana’s look from the film’s sets was released a few months ago. The film chronicles her fight against the British and also stars television actor Ankita Lokhnade in a lead role.

Kangana Ranaut during the shoot of Manikarnika. Kangana Ranaut during the shoot of Manikarnika.

3. Thugs of Hindostan

The much-awaited film of the year which stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles is a period drama set during the early 19th century. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 7.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of the period drama Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of the period drama Thugs of Hindostan.

4. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran

The story of India’s nuclear test that took place in 1998. Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead roles, this film is currently embroiled in legal hassles between the producers.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is the story of India becoming a nuclear power. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is the story of India becoming a nuclear power.

5. Panipat

With Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, this film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Based on the third battle of Panipat, this film is scheduled for a release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon releases on December 6, 2019. Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon releases on December 6, 2019.

6. Gold

With Akshay Kumar in the lead role, this film by Reema Kagti, is set during India’s historic Olympic win in 1948. Akshay plays a Bengali hockey coach in the film that also stars Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh. Gold releases on August 15.

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is the story of India winning its first gold medal at the Olympics. Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is the story of India winning its first gold medal at the Olympics.

7. Battle of Saragarhi

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Randeep Hooda, this film is based on the battle that happened in 1897. Randeep will essay the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh.

Randeep Hooda becomes Havildar Ishar Singh for his upcoming period film, Battle of Saragarhi. Randeep Hooda becomes Havildar Ishar Singh for his upcoming period film, Battle of Saragarhi.

8. Paltan

JP Dutta, who is famous for helming films like Border and LOC Kargil, is back at directing a period war drama. Set during the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967, this film stars Arjun Rampal and Gurmeet Choudhary and releases on September 7.

JP Dutta is back again on the director’s seat for a war-based drama film, Paltan. JP Dutta is back again on the director’s seat for a war-based drama film, Paltan.

9. Taanaji

Starring Ajay Devgn, this film is based on the life of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who was the military leader in the army of Shivaji. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Ajay Devgn plays the titular role in the upcoming period war film, Taanaji. Ajay Devgn plays the titular role in the upcoming period war film, Taanaji.

10. 83

Starring Ranveer Singh, this film tells the story of India winning its first cricket World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will play Kapil’s role in the film directed by Kabir Khan.

Ranveer Singh will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports-based film, 83. Ranveer Singh will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports-based film, 83.

