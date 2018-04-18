Not just Kalank, here are 10 other period dramas that will soon hit screens

Kalank, the film starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, is a period drama set during the 1940s. This film will see Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt sharing screen space after a long time and will be helmed by director Abhishek Varman, who has earlier directed 2 States. The epic drama is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.
Hindi cinema is on a spree of making period dramas and to give their audience an authentic experience, the filmmakers are trying to pull all the stops, be it in terms of the story, setting or casting.
Also Read | Kalank: Varun-Alia, Madhuri-Sanjay to share screen space in Karan Johar’s next
Here are 10 other period dramas that will soon hit the theatres.
1. Raazi
Releasing on May 11, this film starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat.
2. Manikarnika
With Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, this film is a biopic based on the life of Rani Laxmi of Jhansi. Kangana’s look from the film’s sets was released a few months ago. The film chronicles her fight against the British and also stars television actor Ankita Lokhnade in a lead role.
3. Thugs of Hindostan
The much-awaited film of the year which stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles is a period drama set during the early 19th century. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 7.
4. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran
The story of India’s nuclear test that took place in 1998. Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead roles, this film is currently embroiled in legal hassles between the producers.
5. Panipat
With Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, this film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Based on the third battle of Panipat, this film is scheduled for a release on December 6, 2019.
6. Gold
With Akshay Kumar in the lead role, this film by Reema Kagti, is set during India’s historic Olympic win in 1948. Akshay plays a Bengali hockey coach in the film that also stars Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh. Gold releases on August 15.
7. Battle of Saragarhi
Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Randeep Hooda, this film is based on the battle that happened in 1897. Randeep will essay the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh.
8. Paltan
JP Dutta, who is famous for helming films like Border and LOC Kargil, is back at directing a period war drama. Set during the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967, this film stars Arjun Rampal and Gurmeet Choudhary and releases on September 7.
9. Taanaji
Starring Ajay Devgn, this film is based on the life of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who was the military leader in the army of Shivaji. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.
10. 83
Starring Ranveer Singh, this film tells the story of India winning its first cricket World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will play Kapil’s role in the film directed by Kabir Khan.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App