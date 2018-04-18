Kalank movie announcement LIVE UPDATES: Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt to share screen space after 25 years

Filmmaker Karna Johar on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce his next big venture Kalank, starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank, which is set in the 1940s, will be helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. The film also marks the first collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Talking about Kalank, Karan Johar said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”
Announcing the film, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Proud to announce my next... #KALANK - an epic drama with an epic team!"
Varun Dhawan posted on Twitter: "#KALANK is a film Karan wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan’s dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support."
"Our creative and strategic partnership with Dharma Production and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the powerhouses of the industry has been successful and rewarding. Our association with Dharma gave us an excellent opportunity to be associated with 100 cr hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and with NGE we presented back to back blockbusters - Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. We at Fox Star Studios are proud to be presenting Kalank, a movie with a stellar and power-packed cast of today’s era. With Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala coming together it will be a path breaker and great team to work," said Vijay Singh.
Expressing his happiness of joining hands with Dharma and Fox Star Studios for Kalank, Sajid Nadiadwala said, “April 18, 2014, 2 States had released and now on April 18, 2018 Kalank begins its journey. This multi starrer with a story will cross all borders under the capable direction of Abhishek Varman. It will be historic in the true sense of the word and I am genuinely happy to be back with the team Fox Star and Karan Johar. This film is special to all of us.”