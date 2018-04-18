Kalank movie announcement LIVE UPDATES: Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt to share screen space after 25 years

Kalank will hit screens on April 19, 2019. Kalank will hit screens on April 19, 2019.

Filmmaker Karna Johar on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce his next big venture Kalank, starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank, which is set in the 1940s, will be helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. The film also marks the first collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Talking about Kalank, Karan Johar said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

